Norwood Financial Corp Purchases 120 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,231,000 after acquiring an additional 593,396 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after acquiring an additional 612,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after buying an additional 579,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,988,000 after buying an additional 481,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,994,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.43. 47,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.58. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

