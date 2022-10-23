NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

