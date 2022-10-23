NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Achieves $100.74 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $100.74 million and $2.44 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,438.47 or 0.27918433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010904 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

