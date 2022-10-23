Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nutrien by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

