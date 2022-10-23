NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

