Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

