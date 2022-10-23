Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OMEX stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
