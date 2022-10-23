Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.36.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. Okta has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $272.27.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Okta by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

