OmniaVerse Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $565,823.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

