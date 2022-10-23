ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

