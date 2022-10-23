Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NNN stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 33.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

