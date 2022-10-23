Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.18.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $231.87 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $228.12.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

