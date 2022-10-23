Oppenheimer Weighs in on Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.92% and a negative net margin of 1,452.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

