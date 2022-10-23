Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. 15,652,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

