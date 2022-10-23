OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Reaches $67.66 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $67.66 million and approximately $198,525.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,580.04 or 0.28464314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011117 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.