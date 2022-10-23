Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$14,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,645,618 shares in the company, valued at C$11,207,229.22.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Robert Wares purchased 24,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Robert Wares purchased 150,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Robert Wares purchased 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares acquired 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,162.50.

Osisko Metals Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of CVE:OM traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 309,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,504. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

