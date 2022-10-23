Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $78.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 3.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

