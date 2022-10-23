Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.36.

Owens Corning Stock Up 5.7 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

