Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,662 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 2.2% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owned about 1.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $52,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after buying an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,788,000 after buying an additional 1,114,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,555. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

