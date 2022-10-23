Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 640,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

