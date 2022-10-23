Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 640,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
