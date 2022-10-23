Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.49.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.99. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,183 shares of company stock worth $36,796,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

