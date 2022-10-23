PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $693,395.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $693,395.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

