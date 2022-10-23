PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,187,000 after buying an additional 1,119,392 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

