PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up about 3.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.99% of PerkinElmer worth $177,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

NYSE:PKI opened at $130.55 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

