Peterson Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 2.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 39,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $49.01 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $62.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48.

