Peterson Wealth Management Has $268,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Hershey by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $228.22 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.42.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.