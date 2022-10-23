Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

