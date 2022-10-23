Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 489,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after buying an additional 165,174 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 123,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.