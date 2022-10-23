Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 489,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 123,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

