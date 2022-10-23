Philcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,994.00 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Philcoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $21,994.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.09 or 0.27984634 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

