Piper Sandler Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $270.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 8.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day moving average is $220.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.