PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of PLM stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.