Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.50-$19.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY22 guidance to $18.50-19.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $284.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $397.50.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

