Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.50-19.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77. Pool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.50-$19.05 EPS.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $284.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.58. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Pool by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

