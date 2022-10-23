Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS PTBS opened at $17.00 on Friday. Potomac Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.