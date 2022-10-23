Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

PLD stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

