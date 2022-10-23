Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

PLD stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

