Prom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.57 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Prom has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00028756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $92.51 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

