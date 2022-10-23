ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,905 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up approximately 2.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned about 0.70% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $107,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth $201,000.

SDS opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $57.07.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

