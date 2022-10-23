Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,505.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUK opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.