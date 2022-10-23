Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,505.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential
In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential
Prudential Price Performance
Shares of PUK opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $41.86.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
