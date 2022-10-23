PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $704,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $704,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,840. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 96,346 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUBM opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

