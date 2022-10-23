Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.