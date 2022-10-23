Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,938,000 after acquiring an additional 187,970 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

