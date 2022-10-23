Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

