QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $115.74. 7,490,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,787. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

