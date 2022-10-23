Quant Price Tops $179.73 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $179.73 or 0.00921499 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $86.70 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.75 or 0.27961240 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010921 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Quant
