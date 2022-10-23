QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and approximately $138,076.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128751 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $138,864.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

