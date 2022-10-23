Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

