Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Range Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 709,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 352,027 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 46,125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4,735.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $245,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

