Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,789,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

