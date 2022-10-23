Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 5,600 ($67.67) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rathbones Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,161.25 ($26.11).

RAT opened at GBX 1,820 ($21.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,750.00. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,767.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,918.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

