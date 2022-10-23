Relay Token (RELAY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $72.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

